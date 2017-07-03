Bad wiring causes major Missoula house fire

Fire investigators determined that the damaging fire started due to an electrical problem. Bad wiring in addition to the home's age led to the fire.

Damage is estimated to be $150,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents of the house.

Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive.

MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard.

Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got up to go the bathroom when he smelled smoke. He woke up his uncle and they evacuated. Stocker says once outside, they saw flames in the add-on of the home. He says he tried to put the flames out himself, but could only do so much and called 911.

Two bedrooms were destroyed, one of them being Stocker's. He says he lost his cloths, his bed, his television and called the house unlivable. His truck was parked in the driveway and the front end of it is also gone.

One engine truck, one ladder truck, and four water towers responded to the scene with 12 personnel. MRFD received mutual aide from Missoula City Fire, Frenchtown Rural Fire, Florence Rural Fire, East Missoula Rural Fire, Northwestern Energy and the Sheriff's Office.

Stocker says it has been a rough morning and that he's still talking it all in.

Merritt says the house had no visible or working smoke detectors.

