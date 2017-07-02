Summer Food Service Program provides free meals for children across Montana

With the 4th of July and summer kicking off it is important to make sure children are still eating well while school is out of session.

The Summer Food Service Program is helping make this happen.

The Summer Food Service Program provides free and nutritious meals all summer long to children under 18 years old across Montana.

This way working parents, who rely on school meals to feed their children or have a tight budget do not have to panic during the summer months.

This program can serve up to two meals and a snack each day.

Sponsors of this organization include community organizations such as schools, nonprofits, community foundations, and religious organizations.

The Montana Food Bank Network works to expand the program to underserved areas by spreading the word and encouraging the startup of more locations across Montana.

If you want to sign up for this in your community you can text FOOD to 877-877 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks