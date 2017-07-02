No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fourth of July holiday

Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.

One of those cautions is knowing where you can spark your fireworks.

This week fire danger increased from low to moderate with the drier and hotter weather moving into our area so forest rangers are preparing for the Fourth of July crowds.

"Every year we prepare for the Fourth of July,” said Marianne Baumberger, fire information and education coordinator. ”It's our public lands. We want people to come to the woods, but we want to come people to come to the woods and be safe. So one of the main things need to remember before you go is leaving your fireworks at home. They are never allowed on forest lands"

If you don't follow the law you can face a fine up to $500 or worse you can start a fire.

It's not just fireworks that you have to worry about it's all about it's also making sure your camp fires are put out when you're having a good time this Fourth of July weekend."

"It doesn't take much to start a fire," said James Blackstad, camper.

James Blackstad is camping in hyalite canyon and he says its important to take care of your camp fires.

"The wind changes directions a lot here if you don't put your fire out they could blow the ashes at the hillside here and start something else on fire," said Blackstad

He chops up his wood to make sure it all fits inside his campfire.

"They're sticking out you can just chop the end off and push them down in there."

But when you're done with your fire it’s important to fully put the fire out.

"Steep dry terrain could cause real problems or a quick," Matt Burke, camper.

Matt Burke is camping with his family and says they have water on hand to put their fires out.

"When we're done with the fire ay the end of the night we use a bucket and go down and fill it up from the lake to make sure the fire is completely out,” said Burke. “Everything is cool touch, there's no embers or smoke so there’s no chance of starting a fire.”

He says it would be devastating if a man made fire hit this area.

"It's a beautiful area and it would be a shame if someone let a campfire go and turn this beautiful campsite into a forest fire site," said Burke.