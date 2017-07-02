No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fou - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fourth of July holiday

Posted: Updated:

Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.

One of those cautions is knowing where you can spark your fireworks.

This week fire danger increased from low to moderate with the drier and hotter weather moving into our area so forest rangers are preparing for the Fourth of July crowds.

"Every year we prepare for the Fourth of July,” said Marianne Baumberger, fire information and education coordinator. ”It's our public lands. We want people to come to the woods, but we want to come people to come to the woods and be safe. So one of the main things need to remember before you go is leaving your fireworks at home. They are never allowed on forest lands"

If you don't follow the law you can face a fine up to $500 or worse you can start a fire.

It's not just fireworks that you have to worry about it's all about it's also making sure your camp fires are put out when you're having a good time this Fourth of July weekend."

"It doesn't take much to start a fire," said James Blackstad, camper.

James Blackstad is camping in hyalite canyon and he says its important to take care of your camp fires.

"The wind changes directions a lot here if you don't put your fire out they could blow the ashes at the hillside here and start something else on fire," said Blackstad

He chops up his wood to make sure it all fits inside his campfire.

"They're sticking out you can just chop the end off and push them down in there."

But when you're done with your fire it’s important to fully put the fire out.

"Steep dry terrain could cause real problems or a quick," Matt Burke, camper.

Matt Burke is camping with his family and says they have water on hand to put their fires out.

"When we're done with the fire ay the end of the night we use a bucket and go down and fill it up from the lake to make sure the fire is completely out,” said Burke. “Everything is cool touch, there's no embers or smoke so there’s no chance of starting a fire.”

He says it would be devastating if a man made fire hit this area.

"It's a beautiful area and it would be a shame if someone let a campfire go and turn this beautiful campsite into a forest fire site," said Burke.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:14:34 GMT

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

  • We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:26:04 GMT

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

  • Limited spaces for pets in Local Animal Shelter

    Limited spaces for pets in Local Animal Shelter

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:15:46 GMT

    For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate. 

    For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate. 

  • Can you pass a U.S. civics test?

    Can you pass a U.S. civics test?

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:26:00 GMT

    A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools." 

    A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools." 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula homelessness plan already seeing success

    Missoula homelessness plan already seeing success

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:39:00 GMT

    The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers. 

    The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers. 

  • 28 people injured in Arkansas shooting

    28 people injured in Arkansas shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:31:52 GMT

    The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.

    The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.