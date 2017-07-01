Budweiser Clydesdales trot into the Flathead Valley

For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. Clydesdale handler Shelby Zarobinski tells me these horses are one thousand pounds heavier and a foot taller than your average horse.

And young Vaida Cole from Kalispell couldn’t agree more.

Cole says, “They’re big and they’re like really pretty and they have a bunch of different colors.”

Zarobinski’s family breeds Clydesdales and getting to work with these huge animals every day is her dream job.

Zarobinski says, “My family breeds Clydsdales and it’s kind of been my dream since I was little.” Zarobinski tells us certain beauty standards go with being a Budweiser Clydesdale.

Zarobinski tells us, “They all have to be the same bay color which is that dark brown body color, have a dark mane and tail and the four white legs.”

Zarobinski tells me Budweiser has their own breeding facility in Missouri called Warm Springs Ranch which produces ten to fifteen foals a year.

Once old enough these horses are trained and put to work, promoting the brand.

If you missed the Clydesdales in Kalispell today you still have a chance to see them in action at the Bigfork Fourth of July parade.