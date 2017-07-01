Re zoning could stop Creston water bottling plant

On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston. The hope is re zoning would preserve the 530 acres of the potential site where the the Creston water bottling plant would sit.

With preliminary permit approval of the water bottle plant, Vice President Sheila Zohrer of Water For Flathead's Future tells us that Lew Weaver's bottling facility in Creston would create enough plastic water bottles to wrap around the earth six times.

Additionally, toxic run off from this plant would be dumped back into the Flathead River as the proposed site is right next to the Eagan Slough in Creston.

According to Yes for Flathead farms and water’s Facebook page if the bottling plant is approved it will deplete over 2000 wells within a seven mile radius of the plant

This proposal will go before the Flathead county commissioners.