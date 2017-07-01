More tourists in the Flathead Valley means more hotels - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

More tourists in the Flathead Valley means more hotels

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

It’s summer and that means it’s tourist season in the Flathead Valley.  According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%, 

More visitors means the valley needs more hotel options.

On highway 2 a new Country Inn and Suites is being constructed for that purpose.  Next to Glacier international airport the new hotel is projected to be done in 2018. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.