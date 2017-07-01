Record number of travelers expected to hit the roads for 4th of July weekend

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the US to experience the most traveled Fourth of July in history. One of the causes for traffic is the low prices for gas.

That's why Americans won't just celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend going into next week, but they will also celebrate cheap gas too

With more motorists beating a path to resorts, campgrounds, the mountains or the rivers, heavy traffic could become a big factor for travelers.

The US is seeing the lowest prices in 12 years for the holiday weekend.

AAA estimates the average price for gas this week in Montana will fall between $2.44 and $2.28 per gallon.

"It does make things a little bit fun when you're not breaking your bank to have some fun, “ said John Poulin, driver. “It is frustrating when the prices are super high."

John Poulin and his family are filling up the car and boat for a fun weekend.

"This week we're going to go to Canyon Ferry we are going to camp out there for the weekend, get some sun barbecue and go on the water," said Poulin.

With the low gas prices John and his family wont be alone on the roads.

AAA reports 37.5 million motorists will hit the road this holiday weekend, up 2.9% from last year, in a driving marathon that should make it the most traveled Fourth of July holiday weekend ever.

Air travel is also more popular this year; AAA reports as 4.6% more people will fly airfares are 10% cheaper for the top 40 domestic flight routes.

To avoid the bulk of the traffic, Waze, a traffic app, reports Sunday morning and Monday morning are the best day to travel and to avoid driving Tuesday from 3pm to 6pm.

Also beware of traffic jams after the fireworks. Waze reports traffic will be an average of three times higher between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. across the country.

Montana law enforcement recommends that drivers take a variety of measures to enhance safety on the roads for the holiday weekend, including do not drink and drive, slow down in heavy traffic, eliminate distractions while driving, buckle up everyone in the vehicle, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.