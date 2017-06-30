Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

“Probably the flight and the hotel, and playing against some good teams.” says Junior Bargen, a shortstop from Billings.

And if you think 85 degrees is hot, try 100 plus in Arizona.

“”Lots of water, hydrate. Lot’s of cool towels.” says Parker Lindsey, a pitcher from Missoula.

The team, made up of the best 13 and 14 year old players from all corners of the state.

“They think that we are from Montana, they can’t do much.” Lindsey says.

Sounds like they have a chip on their shoulder doesn’t it?

“But we just want to show them that we can play too.” says Bargen says.

It’s their third year playing in the USA Baseball Team Championships, which changes expectations for the boys from Big Sky Country.

“Now, it’s ‘Oh yeah, that’s Montana.’ so two years, the word has changed says Travis Krause, the Head Coach of the team.

And for head coach Travis Krause, he understands that above all else, he wants his team to learn life skills in what can only be described as a week in baseball heaven.

“I’m getting goose bumps just talking about it. Just watching them, and their eyes, how they light up, and how they just soak up the whole experience.” Krause says.

Baseball heaven starts July 1st, and goes until July 7th.