Limited spaces for pets in Local Animal Shelter

For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate.

However, it's also the number one weekend for family pets to run away and go missing.

As a result, it tends to be busy for animal shelters who receive these pets.

As most of us prepare for the 4th of July some are gearing up for the influx of lost dogs.

Staff members at Missoula City-County Animal Shelter are worried about the 4th of July weekend because it brings in more dogs than any other time of the year.

They added that dogs get spooked by fireworks and run away from home.

With the shelter nearly at capacity before the holiday weekend, the shelter is worried about overflow.

The Missoula City-County Animal Shelter said right now their shelter only has six kennels available out of twenty-four.

One staff member, Nikki Wood said every year they try building more kennels or being more creative with space.

"There are times we have animals sleeping in the bathrooms. We fill any space that we can during this time frame because we can never really guess how many we are going to end up with,” said Wood.

Shelter employees said they look to other area shelters to help with the overflow.

Sometimes they will call other shelters in Kalispell, Butte, and even Spokane to support some of the overflows.

If you have the ability to support a dog, the shelter said the best way you can help out with the problem is to adopt.

For more information on adopting you can go to their website at http://www.montanapets.org/mac/