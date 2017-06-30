Can you pass a U.S. civics test?

A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools."

But can you pass the test? Give it a shot: https://my.uscis.gov/en/prep/test/civics/view

The 20-question test is a practice material for U.S. citizenship-seekers. The actual test consists of 10 questions (out of 100 possible questions) given to an applicant by an immigration officer. There is no multiple-choice. To pass the test, the applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly.

