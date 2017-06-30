The late Francis X Guardipee honored at Logan Pass

On Friday, June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee. Located on Logan Pass, the ceremony drew a large crowd. Guardipee served Glacier National Park as a park ranger from the years 1932-1948.

The sacred ceremony started off with an opening prayer and song by the elders of the Blackfeet Nation. Harry Barnes, Chairman of the Blackfeet Nation told the audience how much Guardipee influenced and paved the way for other members of the Tribe to work at the park.

Barnes explains, “He really embodied everything that I would like to see in our leaders. He became a steward just as our park rangers today."

After Chairman Barnes spoke, Guardipee’s niece reminisced on her uncle.

Guardipee’s niece:" He brought us on nature hikes every day and he told us about all of the plants all the trees and all of us were very bored with it. Now when I look back, I understand that he was such a beautiful person.

While Guardipee passed away in 1970, the park honored him this year by putting him on the season pass.