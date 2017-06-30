Missoula homelessness plan already seeing success

The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers.

The plan began June 1 using a coordinated entry system. Through this system, more than 20 Missoula agencies are working together to prioritize and house people more efficiently. With all those agencies working together, they can now coordinate services more efficiently so those in need don't have to visit multiple agencies to receive those services. Reaching Home Coordinator Theresa Williams said she is happy all the agencies were able to come together in such a short amount of time.

"The amount of change that the agencies have gone through kinda putting this at the forefront, it's just this momentum, people are like we can do this, we can end homelessness, so a lot of agencies have really shifted the workload and have really cooperating in putting coordinated entry together."

Williams said they were able to house one woman in about two weeks, which is much faster than through previous systems. She also said data collection for the homeless population are almost complete. The agencies plan to prioritize individuals based on need, family size, and any other specifics to find suitable housing for that individual or family. Agencies are now working with the city to find more places to build housing. The coordinated entry system is also being implemented in Butte and Great Falls.

