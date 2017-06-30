Montana set to tax medical marijuana

Montana will begin taxing medical marijuana July 1.

The gross sales tax will start at four percent until July 1, 2018. The tax will then drop to two percent. Starbuds Owner Glenn Broughton said he will pay the tax himself and not increase prices. This tax is a result of SB333, which was passed by legislators earlier this spring. Broughton also said this tax will help legitimize the marijuana industry.

"Now we're actually paying in a tax, if anybody was to come in and want to do away with us, or sweep us under a rug there's actually gonna be people who are going to fight for us because they want to keep that money going into the general fund."

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, so the industry is cash-only. This means dispensaries will have to travel to Helena to pay taxes. The Montana Department of Revenue will monitor the collection process to see if changes need to be made.