70-year-old man sentenced to 100 years for incest

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office press release, Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of a 19-year-old female about to have a seizure on the steep trail to the “M.” The female, lost consciousness as sheriff's deputies, AMR and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Rescuers hiked to the still unconscious female and provided first aid. The female regained consciousness, but then lost consciousness again during the transport back to the par...