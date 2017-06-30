Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest spraying for bark beetles

The Forest Service will be applying insecticides in recreation sites throughout the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest over the next several weeks. Current mountain pine beetle activity has heavily affected many areas throughout southwest Montana and has already impacted some individual trees within popular recreation areas.

If you’re planning your annual family outing on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, or if it’s your first visit to the vast 3.35-million acre forest, you may note that many of the recreation sites will look different than seen in years past or in pictures.

“Spraying will begin in early July with individual tree treatments in those places we know a large majority of forest visitors and users will be this summer – campgrounds, day-use areas, and trailheads,” commented Silviculturist Anton “Campground users will notice packets stapled to trees... To be effective, we must spray the live trees before the beetles fly again and bore into and, subsequently, lay their eggs in the new-found trees."

Beginning in early July and continuing through mid-July, depending on the weather, a Forest Service workforce will be applying SPLAT and spraying Carbaryl to protect individual pine trees from mountain pine beetles in recreation sites on the following ranger districts of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest: