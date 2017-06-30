Apps to download if you are expecting a baby

There's an app for mostly everything these days, even pregnancy! An Iowa mom credits one particular app for saving the life of her unborn child. She's now warning expectant mothers to listen to their bodies.

The app store has hundreds of apps for pregnancy that can be used for everything from tracking fertility and a babies growth to helping with baby names and documenting your baby bump

The app the Iowa mother used was called "Count the Kicks." Kick counting is something doctors often recommend for moms. "Count the Kicks" monitors the movement of your baby in the third trimester. Any inconsistencies in the movement could mean something is wrong.

Apps are also available that are all encompassing and include a kick counter among other things. The app "I'm Expecting" lets you count the kicks and track your pregnancy. It even connects users to an online community of other expecting mothers. Other apps that do this include "Sprouts", "Glow nurture" and "The Bump."

Many people already turn to Google for medical questions, Web MD being a popular site for that. They now have an app just for expecting mother of an online database of information drawn from doctors.

For expecting fathers, don't worry there's an app for you too. It's called "Who's your Daddy." It also lets fathers track their babies growth and even offers tips.