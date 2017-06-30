Search and Rescue called to the "M" last night

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Calls increase for Missoula County Animal Control during the summer time for dogs left in hot cars.
A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.
Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble.
Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
