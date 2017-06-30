Search and Rescue called to the "M" last night - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search and Rescue called to the "M" last night

Posted: Updated:

According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office press release, Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of a 19-year-old female about to have a seizure on the steep trail to the “M.”  The female, lost consciousness as sheriff's deputies, AMR and Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

Rescuers hiked to the still unconscious female and provided first aid. The female regained consciousness, but then lost consciousness again during the transport back to the parking lot. 

AMR transported her to Bozeman Health Hospital.

