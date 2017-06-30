What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
The main topic to kick of the meeting was a round table discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Calls increase for Missoula County Animal Control during the summer time for dogs left in hot cars.
A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble.
Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
