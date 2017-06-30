What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations.

Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high.

When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks like your standard firecrackers, smoke bombs and sparklers are perfectly fine. However, items like mortars, bottle rockets and roman candles are illegal. The reasoning, Sgt. Munter said you have no control over an item that is shot into the air.

If you do see someone shooting illegal fireworks within city limits, Munter asks that you do report it, but keep in mind the phone lines are extremely busy.

“You can call it in to the Bozeman police department at 582-2000. There is a tree that will get you to that proper place where you need to report these things. Also, keep in mind when you are reporting these things over the weekend, it’s very busy weekend for both law enforcement and other emergency responders,” said Munter.