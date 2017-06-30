Montana insurer comes to an agreement with Life Flight lowering the cost of air ambulances

A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman. Life Flight already has a helicopter in Missoula and both a helicopter and fixed-wing airplane in Butte

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and Life Flight Network have reached an agreement to provide in-network coverage of air ambulance service in Southwestern Montana.

Every second counts when Montanans need to be life flighted, Some of the costs for those flights could range from $20,000 to $30,000 or even more counting on the destination. This new agreement means patients are only responsible for their co-pays and deductibles saving them thousands.

When it comes to a serious injury or illness an air ambulance can be a matter of life or death.

"If I didn't have the treatment I got in Salt Lake City, I probably won't be here,” said Palazzi. “They were instrumental in getting me down there.

This is something Frank Palazzi an ABC FOX Montana employee knows all too well.

"I was diagnosed with leukemia back in November and the Bozeman Hospital decided that I need to be somewhere else,” said Palazzi. “So I opted for Salt Lake and was life flighted to the Huntsman Cancer Center."

He says each hour can make a big difference.

"I was in pretty bad shape,” said Palazzi. “I probably could've made it down there, but my leukemia was advancing quickly enough that even that six hours would've made a significant difference.”

But his two air ambulance trips came at a high cost.

"Talking with my insurance company the Life Flight charges was an excess of $70,000 per flight,” said Palazzi. “If you don't have insurance to cover an air ambulance it could be devastating. Everything I've been through came with a lot of expenses. I was really lucky."

That's why this agreement was reached after the 2017 Montana legislature passed a bill that required insurance and air ambulance companies to negotiate settlements of air ambulance bills, saving patients thousands.

Dominic Pomponio, Region Three director for Life Flight Network, says this agreement will let patients know their health comes first and finances go farther down the list.

"I'm a flight nurse and there's nothing more disheartening when you know a patient needs to be airport head or a higher support of care in the very first question they ask me is how much is this going to cost,” said Dominic Pomponio. “This way you can add it to a peace of mind to patients when they're having a critical illness or injury."

Palazzi says this new helicopter will help many others who may find themselves in the same situation.

"It made a pretty big difference having the ability to get down there quickly and not mess around,” said Palazzi.

Dominic with life flight told me there is no membership needed for Montanans. Life Flight is there to help anyone out at any time.