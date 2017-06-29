4th of July is the number one day pets go missing

It's a hot topic because the 4th of July is almost here, which is also the number one day that pets go missing.

According to Pet Amber Alert, animal control officials across the nation see a 30 to 60 percent increase in lost pets on 4th of July weekend.

The owner of the Wagg'n Indoor Dog Park, Rachele Clark, said there are ways to prevent this from happening.

Clark said that dogs can feel the commotion and get worked up before the fireworks even start because of their strong senses.

Clark said that most dogs do not respond well to change.

Clark emphasized that the fireworks frighten dogs and other animals because they are not used to the increased amount of people, noise, and light.

Clark explained, "What happens is their human is excited because of all the festivities going on. The dogs can feel the energy around the BBQs, the preparation during the day and night with setting up the fireworks."

Clark said that dogs react to this by running away, so it is important to comfort your dog to prevent them from having this reaction.

Clark emphasized, "First thing is to stay calm and be with your pet. It is very important because dogs take comfort from their owner so being close to them, telling them it’s alright. That sort of thing really helps."

Clark also recommended that you can just remove the dog from the situation completely by taking your dog to a shelter or daycare like their own.

This way the dog is completely removed from the commotion.

Clark said the 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year for their business.

Pet owners either keep your pet away from the 4th of July madness or keep your pet in a safe and comfortable environment to avoid any trouble.

Happy 4th!