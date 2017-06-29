New tech saving dogs from overheating in hot cars

Even in cooler degrees like 75, leaving a dog in a car can still be dangerous.

Sunny White with the Missoula County Animal Control said that it can be 20 degrees hotter inside the car.

With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

White, he said he gets about four calls a day about dogs in hot cars, even on cooler days during the summer.

He mentioned that pet owners he runs into are shocked at how hot the car can get in a matter of moments.

"'Wow, I was only in there for 15 minutes' and then [I] show up and show them the inside temperature of the car and they get very surprised,” said White.

When White responds to these calls, they use two pieces of equipment.

One looks like a long thermometer and another looks like a laser gun. Both can read the temperature in a matter of minutes.

"I have a black car too. When I open the door it's just pure heat,” said Carole Forry, a Missoula pet owner.

Forry does make sure her pup's comfort level is top notch, but not all people do.

On the ride along White got a call to head to a nearby restaurant for a dog in the car.

When ABC FOX Montana arrived the dog was lying down trying to stay cool.

Inside this car, the temperature read in the 90's and thankfully White came in on time.

White said if you call Animal Control, first see if the not wagging its tail or panting, because those are red flags.

Otherwise, it is still suggested just leaving your pets at home.