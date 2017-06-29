New ALERT helicopter will keep you safer

With over sixty five hundred hours of flying time this year, Tagen Vine, President of Kalispell Regional Health Care Foundation tells us, “It’s time to replace this helicopter.” And now the seventeen year old helicopter has been replaced with a brand new 4 million dollar chopper.

ALERT helicopter pilot Matthew Weller tells us the new helicopter has fifty extra horse power allowing the new helicopter to fly ten miles faster than the old one.

Pilot Weller says ALERT can now operate in higher temperatures and elevation, the new helicopter also has auto pilot which decreases pilot fatigue therefore increasing work margins.

Weller tells us, "Increase engine performance allows us to operate with greater margins when the temperatures are higher and the elevation is higher. The aircraft is also slightly faster than the old one. It's approximately 10 mph faster than our legacy aircraft. We also don't get any penalties for fuel mileage so we do get an increase range as well."

President Tagen Vine tells us an anonymous donor has given the ALERT crew a 4 million dollar loan for the helicopter. As of right now the hospital has raised over 2 million dollars to pay back the loan.