Extra precautions taken with Whitefish's 4th of July fireworks display

Every 4th of July the city of Whitefish puts on a fantastic fireworks display. And the city sets the fireworks off from a barge on Whitefish Lake. This year Kevin Gartland with the city of Whitefish says their firework budget is $13,000.

However in 2013 and 2014 spectators saw extra sparks, when the barge caught fire both years. Kevin Gartland with the city of Whitefish explains that the barge that’s used for the fireworks is only used once a year, drying out the wood making it extra flammable.

Gartland says, “That barge is used once a year and then they take the ply wood off and they store it some place all year long and it's drying out and the city does that and they store it outdoors.”

Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.

Chief Page explains, “The material is made out of nonflammable material now on the deck so that if any of the unspent, if there are any sparks or anything going down on the deck it's not going to catch the deck on fire.”

Chief Page tells us the fire department will not use water if any extra sparks go flying. The heavy water pressure could knock over lit fireworks actually making the situation worse.

Chief Page says, “We do not want to knock over any of the mortar we want to continue to launch the fireworks in the air.”

Chief Page tells us that why it’s tempting to launch your own fireworks, to please refrain from doing so, as it’s dangerous. The best place to enjoy the fireworks is at Whitefish City Beach.