Two-car collision slows Kalispell traffic

Two-car collision slows Kalispell traffic

Kalispell, MT.- A two-car collision occurred on East Idaho Street in Kalispell, Thursday afternoon.

Kalispell Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, where it appears a pickup collided into the side of an SUV.

It appears there are no injuries from the accident.

The collision occurred in the center of the road and traffic is currently being rerouted.

