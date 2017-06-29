Extra patrols for Fourth of July

Extra patrols will be out in Missoula County and the city during the 4th of July to reduce drunk driving.

In Montana, impaired drivers are involved in almost half of all fatal crashes and in three out of every 10 serious crashes resulting in injuries, law enforcement says. If your blood alcohol concentration level is above zero, your vision, reflexes, and reason might be impaired and you shouldn't be driving they add.

“Drive sober, or you will get pulled over,” said Missoula Police Department Sergeant Greg Amundsen. “While one drink may have limited effects on one individual, it may cause substantial impairment to another. Even if you’ve only had one drink, it’s not safe to get behind the wheel.”

Law enforcement recommends planning ahead; designate a sober driver, take public transportation, Uber, grab or grab a taxi.

If you're pulled over and have a BAX of .08 or higher you'll receive a DUI citation, have your license revoked and possibly get jail time and a fine up to $10,000.