Bullock dinged for failing to timely report plane expenses

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



Montana's chief political watchdog has ruled that Gov. Steve Bullock's re-election campaign violated state law by failing to timely report expenses stemming from his use of a state aircraft.



Political Practices Commissioner Jeff Mangan said Thursday he was referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution. Mangan said there was enough evidence to justify a civil prosecution or a fine.



The commissioner found that Bullock's re-election campaign failed to timely report expenses on nine occasions.



The governor's spokeswoman, Ronja Abel, called the late reports a paperwork error. She said the campaign would work with the commissioner to make amends. She did not elaborate.



The governor began reimbursing the state for his use of the aircraft after coming under fire by Republicans.

