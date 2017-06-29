Dead declared in late-June ATV crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Death declared in late-June ATV crash

Posted: Updated:

One person, a 21-year-old woman, has been declared dead following a crash June 22 at Point of Rock Road and Parrot Drive. 

The single-vehicle accident involved an ATV that was northbound and failed to make a right curve before heading off the road and into an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop on top of the lone occupant. No drugs or alcohol are suspected, but speed is considered a factor.

