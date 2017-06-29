New app lets neighbors find lost pets

The main topic to kick of the meeting was a round table discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.
Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.
The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge
Adults could lose all coverage and the elderly and disabled could receive major cuts.
