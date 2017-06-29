New app lets neighbors find lost pets - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New app lets neighbors find lost pets

The 4th of July is known as the number one day that pets go missing, but Nextdoor provides a free app where to help neighbors find missing animals.

Nextdoor Pet Directory allows neighbors to add pet photos and identifying traits to a neighborhood directory, allowing community members to get familiar with the furry faces in their area. 

How the Nextdoor Pet Directory works:

  • Simply click on the Pet Directory icon and add information about a pet, including photo, name, pet type, breed, color, and size.
  • Once a pet is added, it is automatically shared with neighbors in the community.
  • After adding a pet, pet owners will receive a $25 credit to Rover.com for pet sitting, boarding and walking.
  • If not yet a Nextdoor member, pet owners can sign up at www.nextdoor.com.

