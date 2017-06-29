Fourth of July is one of the most expensive Holidays - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fourth of July is one of the most expensive Holidays

BOZEMAN -

Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up. Did you know, according Wallethub Americans are going to spend more than 7 billion dollars on food for the Fourth of July? Here are three tips to save money.

  1. More than 7 billion will be spent on food, so what should you do? Host a potluck. Being the one to provide food and drinks can be expensive. Assign people different types of food to bring and sit back and enjoy the great food.
  2. Decorations and Party Favors. Most of the time people will just throw out decorations and party favors so there's no need to spend a lot of money on them. Make sure to check your local discount stores to find things like, plates, cups and flags. 
  3. 44 million people will travel more than 50 miles on the fourth, so save on travel.  There are apps you can download that will locate the cheapest gas prices in your area. Use apps like GasBuddy or TankWallet. 

  Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  Bozeman woman dies after dog attack

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:08:41 GMT

    A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning. 

  Breed-specific legislation proponents use Bozeman attack as example

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:09:06 GMT

    After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.

  29-year-old inmate dies in Missoula County Detention Facility

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:05:17 GMT

    The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.

  Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:48:21 GMT

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

  Investigation: Principals caught plagiarizing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-06-29 05:09:09 GMT

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

  First week of felony "strangulation" charges in Montana

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:33:59 GMT

    Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge

