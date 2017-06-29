Did you know? 4th of July deemed 'most expensive holiday' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Did you know? 4th of July deemed 'most expensive holiday'

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks, and traveling can add up.

Did you know, according to Wallethub Americans, are going to spend more than 7 billion dollars on food for the Fourth of July? Here are three tips to save money.

  1. More than 7 billion will be spent on food, so what should you do? Host a potluck. Being the one to provide food and drinks can be expensive. Assign people different types of food to bring and sit back and enjoy the great food.
  2. Decorations and Party Favors. Most of the time people will just throw out decorations and party favors so there's no need to spend a lot of money on them. Make sure to check your local discount stores to find things like plates, cups, and flags. 
  3. 44 million people will travel more than 50 miles on the fourth, so save on travel.  There are apps you can download that will locate the cheapest gas prices in your area. Use apps like GasBuddy or TankWallet. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.