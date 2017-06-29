Controversy over new Snapchat feature Snap Map - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Controversy over new Snapchat feature Snap Map

Posted:
BOZEMAN -

A new feature on the popular app Snapchat is causing a bit of controversy. The new feature called snap Map allows you to see the exact location in which your friends are at.

By pulling your fingers together on the screen you can access the map. While in the map you can zoom in on one of your friends to see their exact location. Right at the beginning walk through when you update the app, Snapchat asks if you want to be put on ghost mode. ghost mode allows you to be hidden at all times and does not reveal your location. However, if you did not hit ghost mode, you can go back in by hitting the settings on the upper right hand corner and selecting it. Sgt Travis Munter with the Bozeman Police names some of the risks that could be involved with this new feature.

“Your children could be putting out there to whoever what their exact location is. That can run in the form of an ability to track somebody down to find where they are at an victimize them in some way or the other aspect is to also when people are posting pics that they are in Cancun or wherever, it also tells people where they are that their house vacated,” Munter said.

Munter also suggested that parents be aware and understand how different apps work on their children’s phone, because education is key. 

