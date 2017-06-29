A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.
A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning.
The American Wine Society establishes it's first chapter in Montana.
Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
