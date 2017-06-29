The American Wine Society establishes it's first chapter in Montana.

ABC FOX Montana joined the group at the Uncorked Wine and Cheese Bar in Livingston to get a taste for the society.

A glass of wine is bringing all types of Bozeman residents together.

"This is the first Montana chapter of the American Wine Society so the national organization is really excited about the chapter to open up in Montana,” said Larry Johnson, chapter founder.

Larry Johnson a local wine enthusiast started the American Wine Association chapter in Bozeman to meet others and share his passion.

Johnson says as well as the society’s mission, “to promote an appreciation of wine through education.”

“So it's not just about getting together for social events, we learn a little bit more about wine so people can make informed choices."

Wednesday the group took a field trip to Uncorked Wine and Cheese Bar to pair French wines with cheese, but it’s not only about trying the different wines it’s about learning the process and where they come from.

"Every wine is different,” said Doug Badenoch, the Wine Gallery owner. “The different grapes, the different processes of making wine and all sorts of things that makes wine unique and different."

Doug Badenoch owner of the Wine Gallery says he was excited to join this new society.

“This will be great for the community,” said Badenoch “You don’t have to know much about wine to join in.”

The next group event is called "Pinot Noirs from Oregon, California, and the World" on July 12th.

In their Facebook event it says Pinot Noir grapes are grown around the world and are the grape used to produce some of the world’s most famous wines including burgundy and some champagnes. At this meeting you will learn about, taste and compare pinot noirs from oregon, california, France, Italy, New zealand, and South America. The prices are $15 per members of the American Wine Society, $20 for non-members. includes light food.

Today, the American Wine Society has over 6,100 members and 160 chapters across 45 states.

If you would like to learn more about the american wine society you can click here.