Investigation: Principals caught plagiarizing

An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

We were first tipped-off when the Kalispell School District on Friday rescinded an offer of employment to the principal it hired for Flathead High School, because he allegedly plagiarized his welcome letter.

And that got me thinking, this one principal in Kalispell couldn't be the only one.

So we began Googling parts of the letter in question, and discovered a very disturbing pattern.

That email written to the Flathead High School staff was a very comprehensive welcome. It begins, "Dear Flathead staff, it is with great honor and pleasure that I greet you as your newest teammate and principal of Flathead High School. As you all know, Flathead High School has enjoyed tremendous success as a beacon of academic excellence. These results do not materialize by accident. It has been through your hard work, dedication, and partnerships, which have been fostered between yourselves, parents, community partners, and most importantly our students.

But when we Googled passages of the email, we found an incoming principal at a high school in Maryland with nearly identical thoughts in his welcome letter. It’s also his honor and great pleasure to greet his staff. His new school has also enjoyed tremendous success as a beacon of academic excellence, which also didn't happen by accident. It was hard work and dedication, mostly by the students.

And the similarities continue further down the letter, where both incoming principals, as instructional leaders of their fine schools, enthusiastically embrace the task of continuing to utilize fiscal, human and material resources to ensure that students have the necessary tools to be productive citizens in the next chapter of their education.

Which, oddly enough, mirrors the thoughts of an incoming principal in Santa Rosa, California, who writes in his welcome letter to staff, "it is with honor and great pleasure that I greet you," he goes on to talk about how strawberry elementary has been a beacon of academic excellence, but not by accident, it's due to the hard work, by mostly the student body." And further down, this principal also enthusiastically embraces the task of continuing to, “Utilize fiscal, human and material resources to ensure that students are prepared.”

Just like the incoming principals at Covington Elementary in Kent Washington, at Charlton Middle School in Iowa, the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls in New York, at Peasley Middle School in Virginia, Walnut Hill Elementary in Dallas, McKinley Elementary in Newark, and Bruce Elementary in Tennessee.

"I don't think surprise is the right word to use,” says Kirk Miller with the School Administrators of Montana. “I’m disheartened potentially by that because all administrators by training certainly have been to college and understand that plagiarism is not something that is acceptable or ethical."

Obviously, one principal must have been the first to write the letter to staff that so many others have apparently copied.

The first reference that we could find on the Internet was from 2014 -- it was the principal from that middle school in Virginia.

we tried reaching out to him, and several of the other principals in this report, and have yet to hear back from any of them.