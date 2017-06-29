Drummond racing team: built for speed - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Drummond racing team: built for speed

Drummond High Schooler Elizabeth Cartmill is showing an interested youngster how to fire off their F1 racing car, something they built themselves from scratch.

Tanner Piippo is the design engineer for the Drummond Racing team which is made up of six kids competing in the F1 program.

“It’s really cool because it gives you something different to do instead of the regular basketball or volleyball and softball you get to do a sports related thing and have academics as well,” said Cartmill.

The program has high schoolers basically build a racing team. From engineers, to graphic designers, marketers, and team managers. 

“They not only build a race car but they build a race team and so they earn all the aspects of business, racing, physics it’s just an all around cross curricular program,” said Mentor Bridgette Perry. 

Schools build their teams and compete against one another at the regional, national and world level and Drummond decided to test their luck.

“We weren’t very confident in ourselves to tell you the truth but as we progressed in the state tournament we became more confident,” said Piippo. 

So confident that their CO2 powered car had the fastest time. And after just two years of being in the program the Drummond Racing Team won a trip to nationals in Austin, Texas. 

“It was just awesome just knowing you did well and that we were the best at regionals is awesome," said Cartmill.

“So rewarding to see the look on their face when they are successful and they see the rewards of the hard work hey put it," said Drummond Science Teacher Darcy Schindler.

The team took 12th at nationals. It wasn’t as high as they wanted to finish but it was just their first time and their main goal was to learn and grow as a team, which they accomplished.

“It builds character it shows you different life skills that you need, it shows teamwork and leadership and any lesson that you need for life and it’s just a great experience all the way around,” said Engineer Tanner Piippo. 
 

