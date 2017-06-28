First week of felony "strangulation" charges in Montana

Two men faced felony charges in Missoula this week for strangulation, joining a string of arrests around the Treasure State, as one of Montana's newest laws is now in full effect.

Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge, but what do these early arrests mean in the continued fight for victim rights in Montana?

Connie McDonald and Patty Murphy work with Missoula's YWCA, providing support in part to victims of partner or family member assault.

McDonald called strangulation a very separate issue, saying it tells a victim their attacker has incredible control over their lives, and could end their lives if they choose to do so.

"It's definitely a step up from other types of abuse," said McDonald. "The victim is also very terrified, they may not want to share the fact that they've had this severe injury."

Murphy said one of the most important things she's seen in the new law is a built in opportunity for victims to be educated.

"Before, survivors almost had to prove that they were strangled," Murphy said. "Either they had a raspy voice, or they had a difficult time speaking. Many victims don't think it's as serious as it is because they weren't hit."

Senator Margie MacDonald, who backed the bill before it was voted into law, said on Wednesday that seeing a number of felonies already being charged is a sign that this law could immediately save lives.

"Legislators are very concerned about the level of domestic violence, particularly the homicide level," said MacDonald. "Lawmakers are reading those hometown papers and they are paying attention to their communities."

MacDonald said there are a number of other bills that did not become laws this past legislative session-- including Senate Bill 66, which would generally revise the crime victims compensation act.

MacDonald said budget concerns kept the bill from growing and gaining more attention, but said the reaction so far gives her a good feeling about future laws being passed to protect victim rights in Montana.