First week of felony "strangulation" charges in Montana

MISSOULA -

Two men faced felony charges in Missoula this week for strangulation, joining a string of arrests around the Treasure State, as one of Montana's newest laws is now in full effect.

Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge, but what do these early arrests mean in the continued fight for victim rights in Montana?

Connie McDonald and Patty Murphy work with Missoula's YWCA, providing support in part to victims of partner or family member assault.

McDonald called strangulation a very separate issue, saying it tells a victim their attacker has incredible control over their lives, and could end their lives if they choose to do so.

"It's definitely a step up from other types of abuse," said McDonald. "The victim is also very terrified, they may not want to share the fact that they've had this severe injury."

Murphy said one of the most important things she's seen in the new law is a built in opportunity for victims to be educated.

"Before, survivors almost had to prove that they were strangled," Murphy said. "Either they had a raspy voice, or they had a difficult time speaking. Many victims don't think it's as serious as it is because they weren't hit."

Senator Margie MacDonald, who backed the bill before it was voted into law, said on Wednesday that seeing a number of felonies already being charged is a sign that this law could immediately save lives.

"Legislators are very concerned about the level of domestic violence, particularly the homicide level," said MacDonald. "Lawmakers are reading those hometown papers and they are paying attention to their communities."

MacDonald said there are a number of other bills that did not become laws this past legislative session-- including Senate Bill 66, which would generally revise the crime victims compensation act.

MacDonald said budget concerns kept the bill from growing and gaining more attention, but said the reaction so far gives her a good feeling about future laws being passed to protect victim rights in Montana.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Bozeman woman dies after dog attack

    A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning. 

  • No injuries in reported black bear incident, bear euthanized

    An early morning bear attack report resulted in no injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.

  • Melania Trump takes to Washington in her own understated way

    Out of New York, first lady Melania Trump quietly slips into full-time life in nation's capital.
  • MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

  • Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its tradition running

    Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running.  The show, which has been a community fixture for Bozeman residents for more than 20 years, might go dark next year because of lack of donations.  "So the big shows could be quite costly to get the height and the color in the size I expect the shows in the fairground those fireworks to be quite a bit of money," said Trever Bair, Bozeman fireworks employee. Trever Bair i...
  • Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

  • University of Montana professors and graduation students help promote a higher education for young Native American students

    Native American scholars host two educational camps at Montana reservations

