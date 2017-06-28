Montanans at stake of losing over 5 billion dollars in Medicaid funding

Montana is in jeopardy of losing a significant amount of federal funding for Medicaid.

Under the Senate's proposed Better Care Reconciliation Act, Montana is expected to lose 5.3 billion dollars in federal Medicaid funds.

Medicaid covers about one in four people in Montana, so you can imagine the number of people at stake.

Many elderly people, especially at assisted living and hospice have several health issues, so they rely on Medicaid to help pay for the basic essentials like doctors, assisted living, and medication.

One of the residents at the Missoula Manor Retirement Home, Carla, said Medicaid allows them to live in a beautiful home with a private room and a meal plan while also having assistance available whenever needed at a very affordable price.

Carla said, "I wouldn't have my glasses. I wouldn't have my walker. I wouldn't have my in-home care and my case management. I wouldn't be able to live here. You know, I don't know where I would be."

Another elderly resident has a severe medical condition that needs constant medication and doctors’ visits.

This Missoula Manor resident would like to remain unnamed.

She said, "I would be out on the street in no time. I couldn't afford medication. I would just die."

Diane Hansen, CEO of Partners In Home Care said that the elderly and disabled will be the first to get hit with Medicaid cuts.

Hansen said one of her biggest concerns is that cutting health care benefits will increase the cost of health care in the long run.

Hansen said, "We would be increasing taxes, taking money from schools, from correctional facilities, and other facilities that require state funding. And so it is all a balance and losing those federal dollars is going to be very impactful on the state."

Hansen emphasized how hospice will probably be dropped if Medicaid budgets are cut.

This will cause elderly people to end up in hospitals more often for medical needs, which will be a lot more expensive.

Carla said, "I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. Pretty much everyone here watches out for each other. It is like a big family."

Hansen emphasized that health insurance benefits about 77 thousand Montanans, so this affects substantial numbers with both eligibility and benefits.