Missoula jail officials knew of prior health condition before inmate death

The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.

Sheriff Steve Holton of Ravalli County Sheriff Office said his agency is doing the investigation to provide outsider perspective.

Officers at Missoula County Detention Facility discovered Bennett on the floor of his cell during a routine check over the weekend.

Holton mentioned that prior to booking Bennett, they discovered in a routine health screening that Bennett had a medical condition and officers were aware of it.

When officers realized Bennett was unresponsive officers started CPR.

Holton added there is nothing suspicious about this Bennett's death.

"At this point, there is nothing suspicious, but it appears that at this point it was a natural death. It's a little different in that victim was a 29-year-old male. There were some medical issues and concerns.

Again, it doesn't appear to be a Suicide or anything suspicious,” said Holton.

Bennett was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

He was taken into custody over the weekend on warrants out of Ravalli County Justice Court and Missoula Municipal Court.

Sheriff Holton said they will have more information regarding Bennett’s cause of death once the autopsy is finished.