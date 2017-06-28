Breed-specific legislation proponents use Bozeman attack as example

After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.

Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says 65-year-old Melissa Barnes died after she was attacked Saturday morning by two dogs that belonged to her tenants.

The bull terrier and a bull mix were put down voluntarily by their owners on Monday.

Facebook groups like Dogsbite.org say the fatal attack is evidence there needs to be a ban of bully breed dogs.

On the other side, groups like Montanans Against Breed Discrimination and even local dog trainers say breed bans don’t work and point the blame in the wrong direction.

“When you build a breed bias, everybody is on edge and there is a knee-jerk reaction and it's called BSL, breed-specific legislation,” Nancy Tanner, Certified Trainer at Paws and People said. “They've tried it in cities all across the country, they've tried it in Europe and it is highly unsuccessful.”

Bozeman city leaders and law enforcement say they have not specifically heard of legislation to ban bully breeds.