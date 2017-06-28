Butte police talk girl out of jump from Pre-Release Center roof

Wednesday evening the Butte Pre-Release staff contacted Butte Emergency Dispatch reporting that a 12-year-old girl was on the roof of the Center.

She had climbed a fire escape to access the roof.

When approached by pre-release staff, the girl threatened to jump off of a ledge into an airspace in the Leggat Hotel building.

A reporting patrol officer on the roof began speaking to the girl and was later joined by a detective trained in negotiations. After several minutes of speaking to her, the officers were able to convince the young girl to step away from the ledge.

She was taken into custody and transported to Saint James Healthcare for an evaluation.

"The officers did a great job of establishing a rapport with this young lady. They stayed calm and the skills they have acquired in training paid off. Now she has a chance to get the help she needs," said Sheriff Ed Lester.