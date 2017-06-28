Jeff Bridges in Whitefish speaks out against childhood hunger

Wednesday, June 28th marked the last day of the Western Governors’ 2017 meeting in Whitefish. The main topic to kick of the meeting was a roundtable discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.

Governor Steve Bullock says that 1 in 5 children in the country goes hungry every day and explains childhood hunger is a solvable problem.

Governor Bullock says the state of Montana uses a program called “breakfast after the bell”. This program ensures that every child that needs a meal gets one when they get to class. Right now private companies around the state of Montana have raised over $270,000 two hundred to make this program possible. To this date, Montana has served over a million meals to children in need in 140 schools.

First Lady Lisa Bullock got tears in her eyes when she spoke about the importance of food for children to feel part of a community and succeed in school.

First Lady Bullock says, “Food is an important part of growing together and feeling part of a community and making sure these kids, they’re going to be ok.”

Jeff Bridges brought the discussion full circle by echoing Governor Bullock’s statement on the issue that childhood hunger is solvable. He says it’s a topic that’s so important that it transcends political party lines

Bridges says, “(It’s) one of the things that's most gratifying to me is that this is totally a bipartisan issue that republicans, democrats, and independents be involved in. You think of national pride, how can we have a strong a country if we have hungry kids?”