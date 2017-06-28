Assault on a Peace Officer charges brought against Columbia Falls woman

On June 27 sheriff deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reportedly suicidal woman in the rural Columbia Falls area on Jellison Road.

While inside the woman’s home, law enforcement says she produced a handgun and threatened deputies.

One round was fired by a deputy as he retreated for cover, which missed the suspect. She immediately dropped the gun and surrendered.

The woman was taken into custody without further incident. No one involved was injured.

She was arrested and initially charged with Felony Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Assault with a Weapon.

The case remains under investigation.

The Deputy, as a matter of policy, remains on Administrative Leave pending completion of the investigation and an administrative review.