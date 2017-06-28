Body of Nebraska man possibly located - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Body of Nebraska man possibly located

Posted: Updated:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a fisherman who found a body located in a river eddy. Responding parties were able to locate the man's body 10 miles downriver from Buffalo Bridge.

They believe it's Richard Mitchell, 23, of Nebraska. Mitchell fell into the river near the SKQ Dam Overlook while sight-seeing in an out-of-bounds area with friends. 

Further information is pending autopsy and other follow-up investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue and Flathead Tribal Fish and Game worked to pull the body from the water Tuesday. 

