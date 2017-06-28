Couple head-butted by YNP bison

Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

The animal butted Homes who then fell into Schrader.

Park rangers responded immediately and evacuated the couple from the trail, a quarter mile, to the road. The couple was transported to the Lake Clinic.

Schrader sustained minor injuries while his wife was life-flighted to Idaho Falls. She's in stable condition.

No citations were issued to either people.