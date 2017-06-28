Principal loses job over alleged plagiarism

The incoming principal at Flathead High School rescinds his acceptance of the position, after the school district says he plagiarized his welcome letter to district staff.

John Blackman had earlier this month accepted the position of principal of Flathead High School, to replace the outgoing principal, who is taking a position at Flathead Valley Community College.

But in a letter obtained by ABC FOX Montana that had been sent last Friday to school staff, the district superintendent wrote, "It was decided that it would be best if John rescinded his acceptance of the offer and not take the position as principal."

The letter states that, "After reviewing the introduction email that he sent out to all of you, we became aware that the majority of the email was plagiarized."

We Googled the wording in the introduction email in question, and found the same result. We found much of the wording in another principal's acceptance letter.

The superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools says he and a selection committee will find an interim, and eventually another permanent principal as soon as possible.