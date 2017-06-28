Kalispell crash victim identified - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell crash victim identified

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Kalispell Tuesday at about 9 am.

The victim is identified as Timothy Dale Dowling, 45, from Somers.

Dowling was the driver of a car that crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a pickup head-on. His body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The cause of his death is pending. 

The crash is under investigation by the Kalispell Police Department.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.