Kalispell crash victim identified

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Kalispell Tuesday at about 9 am.

The victim is identified as Timothy Dale Dowling, 45, from Somers.

Dowling was the driver of a car that crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a pickup head-on. His body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The cause of his death is pending.

The crash is under investigation by the Kalispell Police Department.