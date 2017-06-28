Fire danger "moderate" in Bitterroot National Forest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fire danger "moderate" in Bitterroot National Forest


Lightning in Montana Lightning in Montana

Fire danger is currently "moderate" in the Bitterroot National Forest following two lightning-caused fires. 

Both fires were discovered by Sula Peak Lookout. 

The North Trapper fire was reported on June 26 and the Sula Creek fire on June 27. Both fires have been contained at a small size. 

