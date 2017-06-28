Semi driver allegedly tries running over truck stop employees

Troopers responded to report of a drunk driver at the Flying J Truck Stop. The caller said the man was stumbling with bloodshot eyes.

During the time of the call, the suspect's truck was blocked in and he was hiding behind it. As the troopers were responding, the driver allegedly got back into his truck and floored it at the caller and his coworker, who were both standing in front of the truck.

The responding trooper saw a red pickup truck parked in front of a semi-truck. The semi was over a large pool of engine fluids.

Three men were standing around the vehicles and one man was in the driver's seat of the semi-truck. Law enforcement spoke with the caller on the scene who said that earlier that evening he received complaints of a semi that was in the lot and smoking.

He sent two employees outside to investigate. When they arrived, they allegedly saw that the semi was spilling fluids everywhere. The caller noticed that the driver of the semi appeared drunk.

The three men tried to get the semi driver to turn off the engine of his vehicle, but he allegedly became hostile.

One employee said that the suspect "tried running us over" several times. The other employee corroborated the story.

The responding trooper noticed similar behavior from the suspect that indicated he was drunk, including the smell of alcohol.