Body Found near Salish-Kootenai Dam

POLSON, MT. - Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says authorities have retrieved a body, believed to be the 23-year-old Nebraska man Richard Mitchell, near the Salish-Kootenai Dam.

Bell says the body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for body identification.

Authorities have been searching for Mitchell since he fell from the dam on May 31st.

More updates available this afternoon.

