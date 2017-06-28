Butte Miners get new legion field - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte Miners get new legion field

Posted: Updated:

Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium.

"We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach.

The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and a view of Butte that's hard to beat. So what do the Miners think of their new home?

"Well, we love the new stadium. It's a great thing for our fans. It's a great thing for our players. It's a great place just to watch a baseball game."

But it was a long process, taking nearly five years before the Miners could take the field at the stadium.

"We spent the last four years on field number four over there, which is a glorified little league field, basically. Our program persevered and it's strong for the experience and we have this beautiful stadium here to show for it." says Mark Hislop, the President of Butte American Legion Baseball.

After two years of planning, it took another two years to build the facility. But the team says it was worth the wait.

"The finished product speaks for itself. You can look out here and at the end of the day, we have, arguably, one of the best Legion-only facilities in the state right now." says Hislop.

And while it's been long journey for the team to get to this point, the Miners are glad to call 3 Legends Stadium home.

"It's definitely our home and we're here to stay." says LeProwse.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Butte Miners get new legion field

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:54:03 GMT

    Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...

    Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:19:42 GMT

    On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches. 

    On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches. 

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:19:37 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.