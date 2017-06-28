Butte Miners get new legion field

Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium.

"We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach.

The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and a view of Butte that's hard to beat. So what do the Miners think of their new home?

"Well, we love the new stadium. It's a great thing for our fans. It's a great thing for our players. It's a great place just to watch a baseball game."

But it was a long process, taking nearly five years before the Miners could take the field at the stadium.

"We spent the last four years on field number four over there, which is a glorified little league field, basically. Our program persevered and it's strong for the experience and we have this beautiful stadium here to show for it." says Mark Hislop, the President of Butte American Legion Baseball.

After two years of planning, it took another two years to build the facility. But the team says it was worth the wait.

"The finished product speaks for itself. You can look out here and at the end of the day, we have, arguably, one of the best Legion-only facilities in the state right now." says Hislop.

And while it's been long journey for the team to get to this point, the Miners are glad to call 3 Legends Stadium home.

"It's definitely our home and we're here to stay." says LeProwse.