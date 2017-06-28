Butte Miners get new legion field

Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...
On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Native American scholars host two educational camps at Montana reservations
An early morning bear attack report resulted in no injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.
A round of thanks from Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 to a group of good Samaritans
