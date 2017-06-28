Whitehall woman found dead after ATV accident - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitehall woman found dead after ATV accident

Posted: Updated:
Whitehall -

A Whitehall woman missing for nearly five days was sadly found dead Tuesday afternoon, after investigators say she crashed her ATV.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Craig Doolittle says 21-year-old Kirsten Ryerson died of injuries from she sustained in the crash off Point of Rocks Rd. in Madison Co.

Ryerson's mother told us earlier this week her daughter was last seen driving away on the red Yamaha ATV down Division st. in Whitehall.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating Ryerson's passing.

